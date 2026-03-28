Travishek to Finn Allen: IPL T20 batting sees openers smash sixes, inching towards 300

Gautam Gambhir’s “high-risk, high-reward” batting philosophy has become the driving force of T20 cricket. The dynamics, especially in the Powerplay overs, have undergone a drastic change in the last couple of years.

The openers are no more cautious at the start, not even for a few balls, but indulge in a fearless display of batsmanship where plundering

runs remain the sole motive, even if it comes at the cost of a wicket. With the field restrictions in play, the top-order always tries to maximise the early advantage.

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There is no chance to “get the eye in”, as the purists might say, since it’s an exhibition of aggression and power hitting. Thicker bats, flatter wickets and shorter boundaries have worked in favour of the batters.

In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 125/0 in six overs against Delhi Capitals, the highest Powerplay score in IPL.

The Sunrisers’ opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has redefined batting benchmarks in the past couple of seasons. ‘Travishek’ plundered a target of 166 in 58 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad in 2024.

Batting strike-rates have been shooting up with the Sunrisers’ explosive top-order setting standards for the other teams. Hitting every ball for a six has become the new norm in the Powerplay. It’s like, even before a ball is bowled, batters know which ones to attack.

Nine of the 10 highest totals in the league came in the last two seasons, while 12 of the 13 250-plus totals have been achieved in the last three editions of the tournament.

Still, the IPL is yet to breach the 300-run mark. Only thrice has it been achieved in international cricket in the shortest format. The wait continues in IPL, though every season it seems the circumstances point towards the cherished goal.

It is not that a team can plan for a 300-run total and play accordingly. Being overaggressive can increase the chances of their dismissal. A team could generally stumble upon such a total by chance on a given day.

The pitches generally favour the batters, there is absence of much lateral movement at this time of the year and the spinners hardly find any turn. The odds are heavily stacked in favour of the batters since the spectators flood the stadiums to see an exhibition of baseball-style hit-and-run instead of a balanced perception of bat and ball.

It will not just be about ‘Travishek’. Kolkata Knight Riders have an equally explosive ammunition in Finn Allen and Tim Seifert. The New Zealand opening pair plundered 117 off 55 balls earlier this month in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens to destroy South Africa. Allen got his century off 33 balls. There’s also Rovman Powell to add more muscle to KKR’s batting. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd and the list is endless.

The game is no more about technical superiority; it is about power and sustained frenetic batting.

The small boundaries at the Wankhede, Chinnaswamy or the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad provide the perfect platform for such mayhem. It is only logical, then, that the barrier will be destroyed with impunity this season.

Perhaps the batters won’t have to lament “we were just a few runs away” this season in their quest for 300.