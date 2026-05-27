Mitchell Marsh out with ankle injury, Josh Inglis to lead Australia in Pakistan ODIs

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s three-match ODI tour of Pakistan beginning May 30 with an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will lead the side in Marsh’s absence.

Marsh picked up the injury during his IPL stint with Lucknow Super Giants, where he finished as the leading run-scorer for the franchise with 563 runs.

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He missed LSG’s last league fixture against Punjab Kings on Saturday and will now stay in Perth for further assessment and treatment, a Cricket Australia statement said on Tuesday.

Marsh will be racing aga­inst time to be fit for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh in June, where Australia are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“Marsh will remain in Pe­rth for further assessment and treatment until further notice. His availability for the white ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course,” a CA spokesperson said.

Marsh is now among many notable absentees for the Pakistan series. Regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head are not a part of the touring party, along with Josh Hazlewood, with the trio set to feature for their respective teams in the IPL playoffs. Mitchell Starc has also been given a break.

While Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have been rested from the Bangladesh tour too, Head will join the squad for that series.

No replacement for Marsh has been named yet but there is a chance Cooper Connolly could be flown to Pakistan having flown home after the final IPL game for the Punjab Kings.

Inglis has led Australia in a lone ODI and three T20Is, against Pakistan at home in 2024. The first match of the ODI series is in Rawalpindi with the remaining two to be held in Lahore.