Bowling gives Royals Eliminator edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

In what appears to be a battle of batters, it’s bowling which can make the difference in the Eliminator contest of IPL 2026, set to be played in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are two te­ams who have intimidating batting line-ups. Such has been the impact of their batters, that it is hard to look beyond them every time the two take the field. And when these two teams face each ot­her, it’s a fire-meets-fire case as the batters flaunt their big-hitting skills.

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While the much-vaunted ‘Travishek’ pair hasn’t really had the impact their team expected from them, but overall the Sunrisers have done well with the bat. Heinrich Klaasen is averaging 50.50, Abhishek Sharma is riding an authoritative strike rate of 206.60 and Ishan Kishan has already amassed 569 runs.

The Royals, on the other hand, have a ‘Baby Bomb’ in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old averages 41.64 and his strike rate of 232.27 is mind-boggling to say the least. Sooryavanshi’s destructive qualities are well complemented by the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal (397 runs) and Dhruv Jurel (458 runs). Of late, Donovan Ferreira has emerged as a very effective middle-order batter-cum-finisher.

So it’s understandable if the spotlight hovers over the batters of the two teams. However, one feels the fate of the match will depend heavily on how the likes of Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins fare

on Wednesday.

Though the Royals have lost to the Sunrisers twice this season, it seems Riyan Parag’s team might have a slight edge over Cummins’ side because of their bowling. Archer, with 21 wickets so far, has bowled his heart out for the Royals. Fast, disciplined and consistent, Archer can cut th­rough the Sunrisers’ top order. Brijesh Sharma and Nandre Burger are not spoken about much, but the two quietly do their job. Young Yash Raj Punja has emerged as a very promising spinner.

In comparison, the Sunrisers’ bowling attack looks unimpressive. Besides Cummins, they will bank on Ehsan Malinga and Sakib Hussain to put the brakes on the Royals. Somehow, it looks like they will struggle to do that.