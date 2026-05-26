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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Patidar leads RCB to second successive IPL final with easy 92-run win over Gujarat Titans

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru took advantage of a questionable selection call made by GT management to post 254 for 5 in 20 overs

PTI Published 27.05.26, 12:07 AM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru\'s captain Rajat Patidar, second right, Virat Kohli and other teammates celebrate

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, second right, Virat Kohli and other teammates celebrate after the team's win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. PTI

Skipper Rajat Patidar played a stunning knock of unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made short work of Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to enter their second successive final.

Batting first, RCB took advantage of a questionable selection call made by GT management to post 254 for 5 in 20 overs. Patidar hit nine sixes apart from five fours and also took 28 runs off one over from surprise selection Kulwant Khejroliya, who replaced the talented Arshad Khan, recently selected for India A.

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Veterans Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 each while Jason Holder had figures of 2 for 39.

In reply, GT lost half its side within the powerplay, including Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler before they were all out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

Rahul Tewatia scored 68 off 43 balls.

Brief Scores: RCB 254 for 5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 93 no, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43, Jason Holder 2/39). GT 162 for 19.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 68, Jacob Duffy 3/39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/28, Josh Hazlewood 1/39, Raskh Salam ).

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