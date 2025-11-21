They were all yellow: Smriti Mandhana dances with Shafali, Richa at her Haldi ceremony

Wedding celebrations for Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal began on a cheerful note with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, marking the start of the couple’s journey toward their wedding on 23 November 2025.

The ceremony brought together Mandhana’s cricket teammates, close friends and family in a gathering that blended traditional rituals with an unmistakable sporting camaraderie.

Dressed in bright yellow, the bride and her teammates turned the venue into a lively tableau, matching the colour themed decor that set the mood for the festivities.

Mandhana delivered a dance performance with several India teammates, adding energy to the occasion and creating a vibrant all-yellow moment of joy.

The bride and Muchhal were also seen dancing together, with several photographs from the event now circulating on social media.

Joining Mandhana on the dance floor were Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues.

All appeared in coordinated yellow outfits to complement the Haldi theme. A close knit group of players including Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh stood by Mandhana as the team bride.

Anticipation for the wedding had intensified earlier in the week after a proposal video shared by Muchhal captured the couple’s special moment.

The clip featured Mandhana being led blindfolded to the DY Patil Stadium where Muchhal proposed with a bouquet of roses and a diamond ring.

Her response and the happiness shared between the two resonated with fans. The accompanying social media caption read, “She said yes.”

Shafali Verma later uploaded a video of Mandhana’s dance from the Haldi celebrations with the caption “Ladki Wale.”

Mandhana had confirmed her engagement to Muchhal on Thursday through a playful Instagram reel.

The video featured a neatly choreographed dance set to the Bollywood classic “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), performed with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy.

What began as a fun routine doubled as a joyful public announcement.

Mandhana’s form on the field has also remained a talking point. In the Women’s World Cup, scoring 434 runs in nine innings which is the highest by any Indian in a single edition.

She averaged 54.25 at a strike rate of 99.08 and her tournament included a century of 109 along with two half centuries.

In the final she scored a composed 45 off 58 balls which provided India with a crucial platform and set the tone for their title winning effort.