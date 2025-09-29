‘The nicest man in cricket’ Chris Woakes calls time on illustrious England international career

Chris Woakes has drawn the curtain on his international career, ending nearly 15 years in England colours that brought two World Cup triumphs and some unforgettable moments in the Test arena.

The 36-year-old all-rounder confirmed his decision on Monday after England chose not to renew his central contract earlier this month.

Woakes, who dislocated his shoulder during the fifth Test against India this summer, had been hoping to feature on this winter’s Ashes tour as the senior bowler in the squad.

With a “new cycle” for the Test side expected from next summer, he has opted against pursuing a recall in 2026 and will now continue with domestic cricket.

“The moment has come and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” Woakes said in a statement.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions, and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride,” he added.

Woakes made his international debut in 2011 and went on to represent England 217 times across formats.

In Tests, he took 192 wickets in 62 appearances, including five 5-wicket hauls, and scored a century against India at Lord’s in 2018.

He finished with 173 wickets in 122 ODIs and 31 wickets in 33 T20 internationals.

A central figure in England’s one-day success, he played a pivotal role in the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup, taking three wickets against New Zealand at Lord’s to help secure the title.

He was again part of the side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2022, defeating Pakistan in Melbourne.

Nicknamed “the nicest man in cricket” and affectionately called “The Wizard” by teammates, Woakes leaves behind a decorated Test record at home.

His tally of 148 wickets in English conditions came at an average of 23.47, a mark better than both James Anderson and Stuart Broad despite their dominance with the new ball.

His strike rate of 47 is second only to Fred Trueman and Bob Willis among England greats.

One of his standout achievements came in the 2023 Ashes, where he returned to the side with England 2-0 down and claimed 19 wickets, earning the Compton-Miller Medal as player of the series and helping to secure a draw.

He also averaged 25 with the bat in Test cricket, scoring seven half-centuries and a highest score of 137 not out against India in 2018.

Reflecting on his career, Woakes added: “Making my one-day international debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you’re having fun.”

“Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever. To my family, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you,” he added.

“To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes – both with England and at Warwickshire – your guidance and friendship has meant the world,” said Woakes.

ECB Chair Richard Thompson praised Woakes, saying: “The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be.”

“He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball. There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 Men’s Ashes which earned him the player of the series honour,” he added.

“We are indebted to have players like Chris represent England and I want to thank and congratulate him for everything he has done in an England shirt for the past 14 years,” said Thompson.

A one-club man so far, Woakes remains in talks with Warwickshire over a new county contract.

He has decided against surgery on his injured shoulder, which leaves open the possibility of featuring in franchise T20 cricket this winter.