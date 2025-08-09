To rehab or to undergo surgery: Chris Woakes in dilemma ahead of Ashes Down Under

England pacer Chris Woakes has refused to rule himself out of the upcoming Ashes series despite suffering a shoulder injury during the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

The 36-year-old dislocated his left shoulder while diving to stop a boundary off Karun Nair’s shot on Day 1 of the match, raising concerns about his availability for the series against Australia starting in late November.

Woakes has played 62 Tests for England, taking close to 200 wickets, and is their most experienced bowler following the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

The scans have been done and results are awaited, but Woakes believes an eight-week rehabilitation programme could have him fit for the first Test in Perth on November 20.

He is weighing up the option of rehab over surgery to keep his Ashes hopes alive.

"I'm waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible," Woakes told BBC Sport. "I suppose naturally with that there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you’re just willing to take sort of thing.”

"From what I’ve heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months or three to four months. That’s obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky. From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it."

Despite the injury, Woakes showed remarkable courage in the second innings against India, coming out to bat at number 11 in England’s run chase with his arm in a sling.

England needed 17 runs to win when he walked out and, although he did not face a single ball, the hosts fell short by just six runs. His determination earned widespread applause from fans and teammates.

“In my eyes it [to go out to bat] was never a question. It was just a matter of ‘I was always going to do that’ and I believed anyone else in that dressing room would have done the same. So it’s not like it was just me making that decision,” Woakes said after the game.