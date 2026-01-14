Talks continue to break deadlock: ICC urges Bangladesh to reconsider stance on India fixtures

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has admitted that the International Cricket Council is averse to shifting their T20 World Cup matches out of India.

During a video conference with the ICC on Tuesday, the BCB stuck to its stance of not playing their matches in India due to security concerns. The BCB later released a statement reiterating its request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

The BCB said that the ICC has requested them to reconsider their position and subsequent meetings will aim to break the deadlock.

An independent security assessment by the ICC indicated no specific or heightened threat to the Bangladesh cricket team in India during the 2026 T20 World Cup beginning next month. The assessment shared with the BCB’s security unit pointed low to moderate risks in some venues and low to nil in others.

“During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the BCB said in a statement. “The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.

“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the board’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”

The BCB was represented on the call by its president Aminul Islam, vice-preside­nts Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and chairman of cricket opera­tions committee Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive offi­cer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

It is understood that the ICC was firm in their view that no security threat existed in India and hence no reason to relocate the matches.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three of their group league matches at Eden

Gardens and the remaining one in Mumbai.

Both the ICC and BCB remain positive about finding a solution following the discussions on Tuesday.

Visa trouble

USA fast bowler Ali Khan has claimed on social media that his Indian visa application has been denied, throwing a layer of uncertainty over his participation in the tournament.

There are reports that three other USA cricketers — keeper-batter Shayan Jahangir and bowlers Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin — are also facing similar hurdles.

USA Cricket and the ICC have not made any comment.

All four players are of Pakistan origin.

US begin their campaign against India on February 7.