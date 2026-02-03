Sunil Gavaskar predicts a Pak U-turn in 'four-five days' as ICC sanctions loom

Sunil Gavaskar has taken a dig at Pakistan’s decision to boycott their match against India in the T20 World Cup, suggesting that, much like their retired cricketers who frequently reverse decisions, the Pakistan Cricket Board could also be forced into a U-turn under pressure from voices within the game, both globally and domestically.

Speaking to AajTak, the former India captain took a swipe at Pakistan, making an indirect jab at the likes of Shahid Afridi, who repeatedly announced retirements only to reverse them.

“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance,” Gavaskar said.

The decision comes after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi — who also serves as interior minister — threatened to boycott the T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland in the tournament.

“What’s new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying ‘our fans told us to play more’. This might happen again. What’s the problem with making U-turns in your decisions? There’s no issue, as far as I know."

Gavaskar also warned Pakistan of sanctions to be imposed by the ICC. “If Pakistan does not have a valid reason to justify withdrawing from the big match against India, or if they cannot show grounds for breaching the contract, then action will be taken by the ICC Board,” he said.

Agha view

Pakistan T20 captain Salman Agha said in Lahore on Sunday that they were merely following the PCB's instructions. "That is not our decision. We can’t do anything. What our government, our (PCB) chairman say, we have do that," Agha said.