Ishan Kishan says win over Pakistan boosts confidence after match winning knock

Ishan Kishan basked in the glory of his match-winning 77 off 40 balls on Sunday. Not only did the victory confirm them a Super Eight berth, it also enhanced their confidence going into the rest of the tournament.

"An India versus Pakistan game is always special, not only for us, for our country as well. So we had to win this one because it was a very important game and they had pretty good spinners in their side," he said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

"We were just supposed to play the good shots and winning against Pakistan is special... it will give us a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament, and we'll try to just keep the momentum going."

The lefthander said he was reaping the benefits of the hard work put in during the time he was out of the national side.

"I did work a lot on my off-side game, and if I get the balls where I want them to bowl, I will play good shots on the off-side. So I was just trying to hit the gaps because it's a big boundary, and when it's a big ground, you get bigger gaps.

"I was just trying to keep it simple, trying to hit the gaps, trying to at least take two runs because the wicket was not easy. I had that in mind that we needed to put a total like 160-170 runs, and it would be a very good total for us."

He also didn't forget to mention Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's contribution with the ball at the start of Pakistan's innings.