Break and batting reset help Suryakumar Yadav regain touch before T20 World Cup

A short break after the T20I series against South Africa towards the end of last year and a conscious change in batting approach helped Suryakumar Yadav rediscover his touch.

After enduring a lean patch in 2025 with not a single half-century, the India T20I captain bounced back strongly to finish as the leading run-scorer in the just-concluded series against New Zealand, which is team won 4-1. Surya was also adjudged Man of the Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the South Africa series break, I returned home, stored my kit bag and took a complete 9-10 days’ rest,” Surya said, following India’s 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

“As the new year began, I resumed practice, reflecting on the previous year’s shortcomings, particularly my strike rate in the initial overs. In 2021-23, I attacked from the first 5-10 balls at a strike-rate of 200-250. But now, I look to settle down in the first five to seven balls and then look to double my strike rate.

“This approach clicked from the very first game in Nagpur, building momentum that revived my form.”

India will be chasing a historic third and back-to-back T20 Cup title, though there will be the pressure of playing at home. “Home games always bring pressure, but without it, there’s no thrill in the sport,” Surya stated.