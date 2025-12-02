Sunil Gavaskar calls Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark ill-advised, urges clarification

Shukri Conrad’s contentious “grovel” remark was “ill-advised”, Sunil Gavaskar has said, adding that the South Africa head coach needs to acknowledge and clarify that he had got carried away.

After the fourth day’s play of the second Test in Guwahati, Shukri had said the Proteas “really wanted India to grovel” when asked why they delayed their second innings-declaration.

“It may have been an ill-advised remark — wrong time, wrong place. I hope that in his next media interaction, he addresses it. I don’t think an apology is necessary. I personally don’t believe in apologies,” the former India captain told JioHotstar.

“But acknowledging it would be accepted by everyone. These things happen. In the heat of the moment, you can get carried away and say something that goes a bit over the top. Given the strong connection between Indian and South African cricket over the last 30 years, I think he can simply clarify that he got a bit carried away,” Gavaskar said.