Starc returns to Australia ODI squad for home series against India, Marsh to continue to lead

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the Australian ODI squad of 15 members for the three-match home series against India starting on October 19 with Mitchell Marsh to continue to captain the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Starc, who retired from T20 internationals last month, sat out the home ODI series against South Africa in August after returning from the West Indies Test tour with his workloads being carefully managed ahead of the Ashes. He last played an ODI in November 2024 in Adelaide against Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is one of four inclusions to Australia's ODI squad from the 2-1 series defeat to the Proteas, alongside uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen.

Short also missed the last series with a side strain and Owen was concussed in the T20I leg against South Africa.

Marsh will continue to captain the ODI team in the absence of Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes.

The selectors also named as 14-member team under Marsh for the first two T20Is that follow as the side continue their buildup to next year's T20 World Cup.

Alex Carey will miss the first match of the ODI series in Perth to play the second round of Sheffield Shield against Queensland at the Adelaide Oval, having missed the opening game through his call-up to the New Zealand tour.

Josh Inglis comes back into the T20 squad following a minor calf injury along with Nathan Ellis who attended the birth of his first child. Glenn Maxwell is still unavailable due to the fracture suffered to his wrist on the tour to New Zealand.

Cameron Green will continue his preparation for the Test summer with Western Australia following the ODI leg of the Indian series.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: "We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket.

"The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it's an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year, however we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead." The first ODI will be played in Perth on October 19 while the second and third matches will be held on October 23 (Adelaide) and October 25 (Sydney).

After that, the five matches of the T20I series will be played on October 29 (Canberra), October 31 (Melbourne), November 2 (Hobart), November 6 (Gold Coast) and November 8 (Brisbane).

Australian ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australian T20 Squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.