Sri Lankan cricket team under high security after Islamabad and Wana terror attacks

Security has been ramped up for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team after terror attacks in Islamabad and Wana, with the High Commissioner assured that the players are being treated as "state guests."

The security issue was discussed in Islamabad at a meeting between Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral (retired) Fred Seneviratne, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and government officials.

Sources said Naqvi, who is also Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, had earlier met officials of the Sri Lankan team and assured them of fool-proof protection.

"Security has been beefed up with Pakistan Army and the paramilitary rangers now deputed to monitor the visiting players and officials," the source said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the security situation was reviewed in the presence of top Islamabad police officials.

Naqvi assured Seneviratne that the visiting team players and officials were state guests in Pakistan. The High Commissioner, after the briefing, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Pakistan has blamed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the attacks.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber detonated himself outside a judicial complex in Islamabad, killing 12 and injuring scores. In Wana, Northern Pakistan, security forces foiled an attack on the Wana Cadet College and safely evacuated around 300 students.

Federal minister for information, Ata Tarar, said if security forces had not acted swiftly, Pakistan could have witnessed a bigger incident like the Peshawar school attack in 2018.

Three years ago, the New Zealand team cancelled a white-ball series in Rawalpindi and returned home without playing after receiving intelligence of a possible terror threat.

"That is why Mohsin Naqvi personally went to the stadium and met with the visiting team members and assured them they would be safe and secure," the source said.

In March 2009, TTP terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium, ending international cricket in Pakistan for nearly 10 years as foreign teams refused to tour due to security concerns.

Sri Lanka, after playing three ODIs in Rawalpindi, will take part in a T20 triangular series with Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday rejected as baseless Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations linking the terror attack in Islamabad to New Delhi and said it is a predictable tactic by the "delirious" leadership of that country to "concoct" false narratives.