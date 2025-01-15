Smriti Mandhana smashes fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman cricketer, completes 10th century

Skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest One-Day International century by an Indian in women’s cricket, reaching the milestone in just 70 balls during the third ODI against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the dynamic opener lit up the innings with 12 boundaries and seven sixes in her scintillating 135-run knock before being caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.

Mandhana broke the record previously held by Kaur, who had scored a century in 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year.

Mandhana’s hundred is the joint-seventh fastest in the format, equalling former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' effort from 2012.

With her 10th ODI hundred, Mandhana also moved to joint third on the all-time list of most centuries in women's ODIs, alongside England's Tammy Beaumont.

The list is led by former Australia captain Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13).

