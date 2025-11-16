MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

Umesh Patwal’s guidance helps sharpen Simon Harmer’s craft and boost his spin success

Dale Steyn credits Harmer’s county stint while coach Umesh Patwal recalls refining his grip and revs as the off-spinner embraces lessons that transformed his control and consistency

Sayak Banerjee Published 16.11.25, 07:34 AM
South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. PTI

Former South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn feels that the experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in county cricket for Essex has sharpened Simon Harmer as an off-spinner.

But the man who has had the biggest influence so far in Harmer’s career is Mumbai-based coach Umesh Patwal, who was only too happy to see his ward finish with figures of 4/30 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started working with him in 2016 when he came to Mumbai, having played two Tests in India the year before. Thereafter, till 2019, I worked with him in Abu Dhabi during Essex’s pre-season. My advice was simple. The more relaxed his hand and the lighter his grip, it would lead to more revs on the ball and also give him more control. He has been doing so since then. Besides, he’s hardworking and learns quickly,” Patwal told The Telegraph.

Harmer doffed his hat to his coach. “Since meeting him, I think I discovered a lot about spin bowling that I didn’t know, and that was probably the point in my career that gave me the ammunition to get better and develop,” Harmer said.

RELATED TOPICS

Simon Harmer India-South Africa Cricket Series India Vs South Africa Indian Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Buzz over Nitish's silence: JDU chief’s seclusion after polls sparks several theories

The question on many minds is: How long will Nitish continue in the chair he has held, with only brief interruptions, for nearly two decades?
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya (fifth from left) at the Rozgar Mela 2.0 in Siliguri on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

The upcoming polls in Bengal will be the last election of Mamata Banerjee as CM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT