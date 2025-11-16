Umesh Patwal’s guidance helps sharpen Simon Harmer’s craft and boost his spin success

Former South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn feels that the experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in county cricket for Essex has sharpened Simon Harmer as an off-spinner.

But the man who has had the biggest influence so far in Harmer’s career is Mumbai-based coach Umesh Patwal, who was only too happy to see his ward finish with figures of 4/30 on Saturday.

“I started working with him in 2016 when he came to Mumbai, having played two Tests in India the year before. Thereafter, till 2019, I worked with him in Abu Dhabi during Essex’s pre-season. My advice was simple. The more relaxed his hand and the lighter his grip, it would lead to more revs on the ball and also give him more control. He has been doing so since then. Besides, he’s hardworking and learns quickly,” Patwal told The Telegraph.

Harmer doffed his hat to his coach. “Since meeting him, I think I discovered a lot about spin bowling that I didn’t know, and that was probably the point in my career that gave me the ammunition to get better and develop,” Harmer said.