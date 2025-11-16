Shubman Gill in ICU with neck spasm as doubts grow over his availability for next Test

Captain Shubman Gill had to be admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital after “neck spasms” cut short his participation in the ongoing opening Test against South Africa at the Eden. This implies Gill is uncertain for the second and final Test in Guwahati, beginning on November 22.

On Saturday at the Eden, Gill, after playing a couple of dot balls, got off the mark by sweeping off-spinner Simon Harmer for a boundary. That turned out to be the last ball he faced, as immediately af­ter, he was attended by the team physio for not being able to move his head freely and eventually had to walk off the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gill didn’t come back to bat thereafter and couldn’t take the field as well when South Africa began their second innings, as deputy Rishabh Pant then had to take up the captaincy role. A little while after stumps on Day II, Gill had to be stretchered out of the

Eden and hospitalised for further treatment.

“Shubman had to be admitted to the hospital and has undergone scans as well. He is in pain and discomfort because of an acute neck spasm, and treating that first is the top priority. He’s in the ICU as a precautionary measure,” a team source said later on Saturday.

The Guwahati Test is six days away. But given Gill’s current condition, his availability in the second game of the series is doubtful.

“Shubman was having a stiff neck since today (Saturday) morning itself. After retiring hurt, there was a little bit of icing on his neck, while he had to wear a neck collar too. So, for him to go out and bat in the second innings would probably not have

been possible,” the team source added.

Missing games due to discomfort in the neck isn’t something new to Gill, though. He couldn’t make the XI for the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in October last year and was also sidelined for a T20I against Sri Lanka for the same reason in July 2024.

His workload may be a key factor, although the Indian team management doesn’t think so. “Maybe it (neck spa­sm) happened due to a bad night’s sleep. But I don’t think we can put it down to his workload,” bowling coach Morne Morkel feels.

“Shubman is a very fit guy, and he looks after himself very well. So, it was just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried him into the day. Another partnership with him getting around was needed for us at that time, but unfortunately, it was just bad timing,” Morkel said.

With South Africa leading by only 63 and having just three wickets in hand, India would hope that they won’t have to chase a tall target.