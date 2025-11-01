Shreyas Iyer discharged from Sydney hospital after minor procedure for spleen, rib injury

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after undergoing a minor procedure following a spleen and rib cage injury while successfully attempting a catch in the third ODI against Australia.

"He (Iyer) is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today," BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling in the third ODI.

Iyer is expected to return to India when he is fit to fly but will be out of action for at least next two months.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly," he added.

