Shreyas Iyer to be out of cricket for two months as he recovers from spleen injury

Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least two months after suffering laceration of the spleen while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier this month.

The official release from BCCI stated that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen that led to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," BCCI later revealed in an official statement.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," it added.

While he is currently stable and out of the ICU, BCCI sources revealed that he will not be back in action before January 2026.

Iyer on Thursday said he is "on the road to recovery and getting better every passing day".

"I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day," Iyer posted on his X and Instagram account for the first time since sustaining the injury.

"I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he added.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process.

According to sources, Iyer fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was rushed to the hospital soon after with scans revealing he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen".

The BCCI is said to be making arrangements for Iyer’s sister to fly to Sydney.

Iyer is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa in November-December with doubts that he will be available for the next year’s bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in January either.