Sherfane Rutherford traded to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 Crore ahead of IPL 2026

Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 13.11.25, 07:13 PM
Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford X/@LoyalSachinFan

Gujarat Titans on Thursday traded West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 2.6 crore ahead of IPL 2026.

"Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee," said the IPL in a statement.

The 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having stitched together a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022.

He was part of the MI squad in 2020 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 but did not feature in the playing XI during those seasons.

Mumbai Indians Sherfane Rutherford
