Shashank Singh's boldest predictions of IPL 2026 for team Punjab Kings: 'We'll win'

Shashank Singh has made one of the boldest predictions of IPL 2026 even before the tournament has begun.

“I know that on May 31, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy (Stadium) and lifting the Cup. It’s not just a feeling, I know this. This will happen,” Punjab Kings’ Shashank said on ‘JioStar Press Room’.

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Punjab, who have never won the IPL, fell agonisingly short of glory last year

when they lost by just six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

“It’s the self-belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone,” Shashank added.

Punjab had topped the league stage last year on their way to the final. Shashank said they will embark on a new journey this year without thinking too much about last season’s performance.

“We will take it match by match, because the ultimate aim is to get the trophy.

“If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressu­re on us. So, our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against Gujarat Titans (March 31), then Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders,” Shashank said.

“We have to focus on every match, rectify our mistakes... that will be easier. We are very motivated and excited.”