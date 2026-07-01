Pandya shifts training base to Bengaluru for advanced rehabilitation at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence

Hardik Pandya has relocated to Bengaluru in a bid to make the BCCI’s Cnetre of Excellence his training base in the near future.

He is the first high-profile India player to permanently move out of Mumbai to stay near the COE, the training and fitness centre for the upcoming and centrally-contracted players. The all-rounder is currently on way to achieving full fitness after missing out

on the Ireland and England tours following an injury post the IPL.

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“Yes he has shifted base to Bengaluru permanently. Nothing can beat the world-class training facilities at

the COE and the good trainers and physios there,” a source close to Pandya told The

Telegraph.

His personal physio and strength and conditioning coach will also accompany him there.

Pandya’s rehabilitation programme remains in progress. He recently took a short break for personal commitments and is expected to return to the Centre of Excellence within the next few days to resume his recovery.

Pandya is also understood to be relieved of captaincy at Mumbai Indians after the franchise decided to part ways. They are set to overhaul the squad after another disappointing season in which they lost 10 of 14 games, finished ninth, and extended their title drought to six years.

His availability for India’s three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which follows the UK tour, remains uncertain. He remains an integral part of India’s setup in both the 50-over and the T20 formats.

India have been trying out options because of his injury concerns in the limited overs format but none can match Pandya’s skills, experience and match-winning abilities at the highest level.