Samson’s unbeaten century fires Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians' biggest IPL defeat

India's recent T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson was back at his best with an unbeaten 101 before spinners tightened the noose as Chennai Super Kings crushed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in an IPL clash between two five-time champions, here on Thursday.

Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, second for CSK in four innings, to power Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

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In reply, MI collapsed to 104 all out in 19 overs to succumb to their biggest defeat in the IPL.

For CSK, Windies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain grabbed 4/17 in his third match this season, while Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed showed perfect chemistry returning with 2/23 as CSK returned to winning ways after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (35) only managed double-digit scores as MI endured a shocking collapse in front of their home fans at the Wankhede.

Earlier, CSK opener and keeper-batter Samson held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end to stay till the end.

Samson hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball unbeaten knock.

For MI, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah was tidy with 1/31.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 207/6; 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22, Dewald Brevis 21; Ashwani Kumar 2/37, AM Ghazanfar 2/25, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31). Mumbai Indians 104; 19 overs (Akeal Hosein 4/17, Noor Ahmed 2/23). CSK won by 103 runs.

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