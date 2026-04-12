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regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look stronger ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians

While RCB, the defending champions, lost one after two confident victories, Mumbai won their first game but suffered back-to-back defeats in their next two

Our Bureau Published 12.04.26, 09:00 AM
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli File picture

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are coming off losses and so one may think that both are in the same boat as they get ready to face off in Mumbai on Sunday. But that’s not the case.

While RCB, the defending champions, lost one after two confident victories, Mumbai won their first game but suffered back-to-back defeats in their next two. That both RCB and Mumbai were beaten by Rajasthan Royals, or rather by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is another story though.

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RCB appear to be a well-oiled unit, with Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar being in red-hot batting form, and their bowling too looking sound with contributions from almost everyone. It will be interesting though to find out if they continue with Josh Hazlewood or Jacob Duffy, who bowled excellently in the first two games make a comback.

Mumbai have a solid team, both in batting and bowling, but are yet to fire in unison. But that’s typical of Mumbai, who are known for slow starts.

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