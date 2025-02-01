Rohit and Virat 'got to play a massive role' in Champions Trophy: Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday asserted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have “massive roles” to play for the team in the upcoming Champions Trophy and said the batting stars add “so much value” to the nation’s cricket.

The modest form of Kohli and Rohit in recent times has fueled speculation about their future.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy),” Gambhir said during the BCCI annual awards.

“And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country,” he added.

Gambhir said the team cannot relax even for a moment in the Champions Trophy because they have just three league matches, as compared to the 50-over World Cup.

“Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament.

“So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games,” he said.

Gambhir also played down the hype surrounding the India vs Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played at Dubai on February 23.

“Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game.

“But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible.

“And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same.” The former India opener hailed skipper Suryakumar Yadav for infusing a fresh life into India’s T20I squad after the retirement of legends Kohli and Rohit.

“Me and Surya have been on the same page when we talk about selflessness and fearlessness. But yes, we want to be more smart going forward, because that is how we're going to grow as a T20 team, and hopefully in all the other formats as well.

“But I think the guys have been absolutely phenomenal. They've got the skills, they've got the temperament, they've got all the ability. And what they've done in the last six months, I think that's been incredible,” he added.

Gambhir also detailed the working ethos for India in T20 Internationals.

“I think the foundation of this T20 team was based on two principles. That is selflessness and fearlessness. I think that is something which we want to create in that dressing room, and these young boys have responded really, really well,” he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.