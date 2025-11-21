Rishabh Pant set for Test captaincy debut, vows to lead with freedom and clarity

On the eve of his Test captaincy debut, Rishabh Pant said on Friday that he hopes to lead by giving his players freedom while guiding them toward making the right decisions for the team.

"I want to be someone who gives that freedom, and I want people and players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually. That is the real goal. And whatever knowledge I have, I am going to help them on the field, regardless of anything," the stand-in captain said.

With Shubman Gill ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, Pant has been tasked with leading India at a crucial stage of the series.

India trail 0-1 against Temba Bavuma's side and the second Test in Guwahati offers the wicket keeper batter an opportunity as he steps into the role on the same ground where he made his ODI debut.

Pant faced a series of questions ahead of the match, including India's growing reliance on all rounders under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India fielded three spin bowling all rounders in the series opener, prompting a query on whether specialists should be preferred in the longest format.

"Ab to itne saare all rounders hain, kya aapko lagta hai ki Test cricket specialists ka game hai? (Now that there are so many all rounders, do you think Test cricket is a game for specialists?)" a reporter asked.

Pant said, "I feel it is a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more or an all rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So it is all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket."

Pant also reflected on his connection with the Guwahati venue, calling it a special place in his career.

He noted that the ground holds significance for both him and the city as he prepares to lead India in a Test for the first time.

"I would say that this ground is very special in my heart. I made my one day debut here. I am playing my first test captaincy match here. So it will always be special for me. And I feel it is special for the whole of Guwahati. Because it is my first test match here. So everyone has a special feeling about coming here," he said.

Comparing the surface to the turning track in Kolkata where the first Test ended in three days, Pant suggested that the Guwahati pitch would offer a more balanced contest.

He said, "Regarding the pitch, I think this wicket will play better. Definitely it is a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest."

With a challenging task at hand and a chance to script a fresh chapter in his career, Pant enters the second Test carrying both personal sentiment and the responsibility of reviving India’s fortunes in the series.