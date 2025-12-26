Renuka Singh Thakur marks return with four wickets, India restrict Sri Lanka to 112/ 7 in third T20I

India’s bowlers set the tone early and never let go as Renuka Singh Thakur marked a strong return and Deepti Sharma added another milestone to her career, restricting Sri Lanka to 112 for seven in the third women’s T20I on Friday.

Playing her first T20I since December last year, Renuka finished with figures of 4/21 and delivered immediate impact with the new ball. She unsettled the Sri Lankan top order and shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favour.

At the other end, Deepti once again proved her value with 3/18, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is alongside Australia’s Megan Schutt, with 151 wickets.

Sri Lanka, facing elimination from the series, began with intent through Hasini Perera. She took on Renuka in the opening over, collecting 12 runs with two boundaries.

Mixing caution with creativity, Perera also used the scoop to good effect, easing pressure on skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who struggled to find rhythm early on. India’s response came quickly.

Deepti provided the first breakthrough when Athapaththu stepped out and ended up top-edging the ball to Harmanpreet Kaur.

Renuka then returned to inflict further damage in the sixth over, removing the in-form Perera before completing a sharp caught-and-bowled to dismiss Harshitha Samarawickrama. Sri Lanka slipped to 32 for three, losing control of their innings.

Renuka struck again in the 10th over, trapping Nilakshika Silva leg-before, tightening India’s grip further.

A 40-run stand between Kavisha Dilhari and Imesha Dulani offered Sri Lanka some hope, but Deepti broke the partnership by dismissing Dilhari, which also brought up her 150th T20I wicket.

From there, India kept chipping away. Renuka and Deepti struck at regular intervals, cutting off any chance of recovery. Sri Lanka never managed to rebuild momentum.