Saturday, 22 March 2025

Phil Salt leads RCB to impressive 7 wicket win over KKR, Kohli’s classy knock steals show

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 and shared a 103-run stand for second wicket with Sunil Narine (44, 26b)

PTI Published 22.03.25, 10:03 PM
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt X/@RCBTweets

Magnificent fifties by star batter Virat Kohli and new signing Phil Salt guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the IPL 2025 here on Saturday.

Kohli (59 not out, 36b, 4x4, 3x6) and Salt (56, 31b, 9x4, 2x6) added 95 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.3 overs as RCB chased down KKR’s 174/8 in just 16.2 overs. They made 177 for three.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 and shared a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine (44, 26b) as at one stage KKR looked to break the 200-run margin with ease.

However, RCB bowlers led by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) staged a splendid comeback. Pacer Josh Hazlewood got two wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 174/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 56, Sunil Narine 44, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30; Krunal Pandya 3/29) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 177/3 in 16.2 overs (Phil Salt 56, Virat Kohli 59 not out, Rajat Patidar 34) by 7 wickets.

Virat Kohli Phil Salt
