RCB captain Rajat Patidar wins toss, opts to bowl first as IPL 2025 kicks off with KKR clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, enter the season with a revamped squad, including a new captain at the helm. RCB, too, have made leadership changes, with Rajat Patidar taking over as skipper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The toss was delayed due to an elaborate opening ceremony, adding to the anticipation ahead of the season opener.

Both teams have opted for a bowling combination of three seamers and two spinners for the match.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar expressed confidence in his side’s bowling attack. “We have decided to bowl first. The wicket looks decent, and we will look to restrict them as early as possible. It feels amazing to lead RCB. There are some great players in the squad, and I am learning from them. The impact player rule makes team selection tricky, but we are going with three pacers,” Patidar said at the toss.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, leading the franchise for the first time, emphasised continuity despite the squad overhaul.

“It is an honour to lead this wonderful franchise. We played good cricket last season, and we want to continue that this year. The weather is not in our control, but we are focused on playing good cricket tonight,” Rahane said.

The match marks the beginning of an exciting IPL 2025 season, with both teams looking to start their campaign on a winning note.