Pratika Rawal’s 78 powers India Women to commanding 276 against South Africa in Tri-Series clash

Rawal and Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start and added 83 runs off 18.3 overs for the opening stand

PTI Published 29.04.25, 02:48 PM
Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal File picture

Opener Pratika Rawal struck a fine half-century to help India post a challenging 276 for six against South Africa in the Women's ODI Tri-Series match here on Tuesday.

Pratika struck a well-made 78 off 91 balls, while Smriti Mandhana (36), Jemimah Rodrigues (41), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41 not out), Harleen Deol (29) and Richa Ghosh (24) also made useful contributions after India opted to bat.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/55) was the pick of the bowlers.

India had beaten Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on Sunday.

Rawal and Smriti Mandhana provided a solid start and added 83 runs off 18.3 overs for the opening stand.

Rawal, in fact, outbatted her senior partner with an attacking knock which was laced with five hits to the fence and six.

Mandhana played second fiddle in the partnership, allowing her young partner to take her chances.

But the stand was finally broken in the 19th over when Mandhana was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Karabo Meso off the bowling of Annerie Dercksen.

Harleen Deol (29 off 47) also played a good hand before being cleaned up by Nonkululeko Mlaba. Deol and Rawal shared 68 runs for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 276 for 6 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 78, Jekimah Rodrigues 41, Harmanpreet Kaur 41 not out).

