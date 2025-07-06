Rain delays start to fifth day’s play in second Test between India and England

The start of the fifth and final day's play in the second Test between India and England was on Sunday delayed due to persistent rain here.

India, who set England a mammoth target of 608 runs, have the game in complete grasp with the hosts left reeling at 72 for three at the close of play on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India need seven wickets to win while England, who haven't shown any qualms in going for targets in fourth innings of Tests, need an inspired approach with the bat as they require another 536 runs to win.

Akash Deep took two wickets and Mohammed Siraj claimed one in the fourth innings to give India the breakthroughs on day four.

At the crease are England vice-captain Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.