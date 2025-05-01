Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team's win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined INR 12 Lakh," an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.

The Kings pulled off a stupendous effort, winning by four wickets at the Chepauk. Iyer played a crucial role after he scored 72 runs off 41 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Kings chased down 191 with two balls left in their innings.

“I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle,” Iyer said after the match.