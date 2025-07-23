MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rishabh Pant retires hurt after toe blow, sent for scans on Day 1 of fourth Test against England

The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance

PTI Published 23.07.25, 11:34 PM
India's Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

India's Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. PTI

India batter Rishabh Pant retired hurt and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Wednesday. Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time.

The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance.

“He has gone for scans, and the result is awaited,” the BCCI said after the end of the day’s play.

Blood was seen seeping off Pant's right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well. More details of his latest injury are awaited.

Woakes’ full length ball crashed on to Pant’s toe, and the England players went up in appeal for leg before. But a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant.

This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord’s, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England’s second innings.

Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

