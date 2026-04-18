MI skipper Hardik Pandya reads the riot act after seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings

Calcutta: Mumbai Indians are feeling the pressure and pangs of four consecutive losses in IPL 2026.

Captain Hardik Pandya used strong words after their seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings at home on Thursday night saying it was time they got “back to the drawing board”, with the team having been forced to consider some “difficult calls” in the coming days.

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“We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we’ll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken,” Pandya said.

Rohit Sharma didn’t play on Wednesday because of his hamstring injury but the famed batting line-up disappointed once again with only Quinton de Kock slamming an unbeaten century. Suryakumar Yadav has a half-century but his scores in other four games have been 16, 6, 33 and 0 while Tilak Varma has 43 runs from five games. Jasprit Bumrah too has been wicketless this season.

Pandya’s emotional outburst has also led to a lot of speculation on dressing room unrest on social media and who could get the axe in their next match.

“To be very honest, I don’t have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We’ll just figure it out and see what we can do next,” he said. “They just outbeated us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better, definitely, and that cost us the game.”

Mahela Jayawardene was more measured in his assessment. “We’re finding some spark in certain areas, but on the other side, we’re lacking it — especially with the ball. We haven’t been able to penetrate the opposition, so that’s something we really need to work harder on and see how we can improve,” the head coach said.

“As a unit we’ve lacked that penetration across different surfaces, and that’s something we need to work on and figure out how to improve. I don’t think it’s just on Hardik... It’s on all of us.”