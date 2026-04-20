Rajnath Singh heads to Germany as Rs 90,000 crore submarine deal nears finalisation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Germany from April 21 to strengthen the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, with a major ₹90,000-crore submarine deal expected to be on the agenda.

Sources in the defence ministry said the mega defence contract for the supply of six advanced submarines to the Indian Navy was in its advanced stages. “Negotiations are on, and the proposed deal is all set to be finalised soon,” said a ministry official.

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Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and German yard Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) will build six advanced submarines under P-75I to bolster the navy’s underwater capabilities. As part of the contract, TKMS will transfer the submarine’s design and technology to India.

The submarines, the official said, will be equipped with modern AIP systems, allowing them to remain submerged for longer periods, enhancing their stealth and combat effectiveness. It is expected to modernise India’s ageing undersea fleet and will be deployed to counter threats, especially in the Indian Ocean region.

The six submarines to be acquired will be equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) that enables them to stay underwater for weeks.

According to the defence ministry’s statement on Sunday, Rajnath is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders of the government.

The visit, it said, will further strengthen the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

Discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and drones.

A Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are likely to be signed in the presence of both defence ministers, the ministry said.

Singh is also expected to interact with key representatives of the German defence industry, with a view to promoting joint development and co-production under the Make-in-India initiative.