Mumbai Indians seek turnaround against in form Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

Going by their past record, one is tempted to feel that Mumbai Indians have had their share of defeats that they suffer at the start of the season and now it’s time for them to counterpunch. But it will not be that easy, with an in-form Gujarat Titans awaiting them in Ahmedabad on Monday.

It will be easier to write off Mumbai given the way they have played of late, winning only one of their first five matches. The Titans, on the other hand, have won three on the trot.

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Shubman Gill’s side will be playing at home as well and so the Ttans, on paper, look the outright favourites.

But it’s the Mumbai Indians we are talking about. They are known to stage turnarounds when least expected and so one assumes their desperation may bear fruit on Monday.

For that, they have the personnel who can overpower even the strongest of teams.

Mumbai will also be bouyant about the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner are match fit. Rohit, especially, is one of the most important members of Mumbai’s plan and so he looks set to return at the top of the batting order alongside Quinton de Kock.

With De Kock hitting a century, he will keep his place, which means compatriot Ryan Rickelton will have to sit out. But the Mumbai can also think of playing both by altering the team combination.

But for Mumbai to tame the Titans, their bowling must regain their rhythm, particularly Jasprit Bumrah.

It’s weird how the best pacer in contemporary cricket has looked off-colour in the IPL this season and given his class, one feels that he is itching to regain his form.