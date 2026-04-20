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Allan Border hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, sees Brian Lara-like flair in IPL

Former Australia captain backs teenage talent saying fearless strokeplay and shot range mark him as a special prospect despite early career mistakes

Sayak Banerjee Published 20.04.26, 08:42 AM
Former Australia captain Allan Border rings the ceremonial Eden Bell with CAB president Sourav Ganguly by his side.

Former Australia captain Allan Border rings the ceremonial Eden Bell with CAB president Sourav Ganguly by his side. Picture: CAB

There’s a new name on the fast-growing list of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admirers. It’s Allan Border, the former Australia skipper.

Watching Sunday’s KKR-Rajasthan Royals game, Border, who was at the Eden for the first time since captaining Australia to their maiden World Cup glory in 1987, said: “I think Vaibhav’s a hell of a player. He has got a bit of (Brian) Lara in terms of flair. He’s going to make mistakes as a 15-year-old.

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“Yeah, you may think at times, ‘Does he need to play that kind of a shot at that particular time?’ That sort of thing, but no doubt, he’s a very exciting person.

“At that age, it’s quite scary for him to have to show the purity and the confidence with the way he plays. He has got all the shots. I know it’s T20, so it’s not quite the cricket that you really get tested out in as a batsman. But he just looks like he’s got something special about him. Just that feel.

“Some of the shots he plays are all very, very hard for someone of his age. Imagine when he grows into a young man... He’s just a boy,” Border, 70, said of the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who was the Royals’ top scorer in the game with 46 off 28 balls.

What about Sooryaavanshi’s technique? “… Seems he comes a little bit across the stumps, but then just plays the appropriate shot for the ball.

“It’s like you’re hitting 360 degrees. So, a very, very good future, no doubt... We’re seeing something special.”

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