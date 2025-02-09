MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan to deploy military, paramilitary rangers in charge of security for ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, is personally overseeing all the security arrangements for the tournament

The Pakistan government has given its go-ahead for using the military and paramilitary rangers to shore up security for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy in the country.

According to media reports, the federal cabinet okayed plans to have top security for the mega-event and gave approval to use military and rangers for this purpose.

The government has already earmarked over 10,000 policemen including elite commando units to provide security at the grounds and team hotels in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi when the tournament begins on February 19 in Karachi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, is personally overseeing all the security arrangements for the tournament.

India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament citing security concerns and will play all their matches in Dubai.

A source in the board said that Naqvi had also discussed with security and law enforcement senior officials the best way to ensure smooth entry of spectators into stadiums for the matches without compromising on security.

The source said a certain number of military and paramilitary personnel would be deputed for security coverage for the ICC event.

