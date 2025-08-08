Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali under criminal probe in England; arrest made over rape allegation

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is under criminal investigation in England, his country's cricket board said while Greater Manchester Police said an arrest has been made following a rape allegation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said an investigation “involving cricketer Haider Ali” stemmed from “an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England.”

The PCB did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.

Greater Manchester Police told The Associated Press that on Monday they received a report of a rape and that “we have arrested a 24-year-old man.”

“It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester,” the police statement added. “The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries."

Police in Britain typically do not name suspects at this stage of an investigation.

The Shaheens team represents Pakistan in second-tier international cricket. Their 15-day tour started on July 22.

The PCB suspended Ali "effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” it said.

Ali has played two one-day internationals and 35 T20s for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2020.

The PCB said Ali was provided appropriate legal support.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,” it added.