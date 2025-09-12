Pakistan aim for strong start in Asia Cup as Oman clash sets up India showdown

Pakistan's tri-series win in Sharjah came at the right time, in the lead-up to the Asia Cup. As the Salman Ali Agha-led side gets ready for their first match in the tournament, their focus will be to fine-tune a few aspects of their game before the big matches.

This is the first major assignment for Pakistan without both former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But the match against associate team Oman in Dubai on Friday allows them the chance to begin their campaign on a strong note.

It's crucial, as they await India in Sunday’s big-ticket clash. So, Salman and Co. cannot afford to botch things up against a side they are expected to beat easily.

To be in a decent mindset before the India game, Pakistan do need to ensure they don’t fluff against Oman, a side comprising mainly Indian and Pakistani expats.