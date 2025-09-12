MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

Pakistan aim for strong start in Asia Cup as Oman clash sets up India showdown

With Babar Azam and Rizwan absent, Pakistan aim to set the tone against Oman in Dubai opener

Our Bureau Published 12.09.25, 07:54 AM
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. PTI

Pakistan's tri-series win in Sharjah came at the right time, in the lead-up to the Asia Cup. As the Salman Ali Agha-led side gets ready for their first match in the tournament, their focus will be to fine-tune a few aspects of their game before the big matches.

This is the first major assignment for Pakistan without both former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. But the match against associate team Oman in Dubai on Friday allows them the chance to begin their campaign on a strong note.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's crucial, as they await India in Sunday’s big-ticket clash. So, Salman and Co. cannot afford to botch things up against a side they are expected to beat easily.

To be in a decent mindset before the India game, Pakistan do need to ensure they don’t fluff against Oman, a side comprising mainly Indian and Pakistani expats.

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs Pakistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Manhunt intensifies as FBI releases photos of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination

Investigators obtained clues including a palm print, a shoe impression and a high-powered hunting rifle found in a wooded area along the path the shooter fled
Benjamin Netanyahu
Quote left Quote right

There will never be a Palestinian state. This place is ours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT