Onus on Chennai openers as CSK seek first win against Delhi Capitals

The Chennai Super Kings will hope to pounce on a wounded Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday.

Chennai are still winless in IPL 2026, with almost nothing clicking for the side which once dominated the tournament. They have mostly looked ordinary in all departments of the game, suffering three back-to-back defeats.

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But on Saturday, they might sniff a chance against Delhi Capitals, who suffered a heart-wrenching and morale-crushing defeat in their last game. Against Gujarat Titans, with 2 runs to win off two balls, David Miller’s gamble cost them the match. It’s a kind of loss that’s hard to get out of the mind. And Chennai can use this opportunity to gain an upper hand at their home ground.

However, for that to happen, Chennai will need their best two batters to get runs. Both, Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, have disappointed so far. Chennai use their best batters as openers and so it’s essential for them, at least one of them, to play a good knock. So far, Samson and Gaikwad’s opening book reads 14, 14, 9.

But that’s easier said than done. Delhi have a miserly bowling attack, who are disciplined and possesses the required tricks to tie down even the best of batters. Lungi Ngidi has grown into a master practitioner of slower balls and he not only makes it difficult for batters to hit, he also induces false shots to dismiss them. Mukesh Kumar and T. Natarajan complement Nigidi well. Kuldeep Yadav’s left-arm wrist spin will also be a factor.

So while it won’t be easy for Chennai, it’s still their best chance.