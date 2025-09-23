‘One of cricket's most beloved figures’: Dickie Bird, iconic former Test umpire, passes away at 92

Harold "Dickie" Bird, one of cricket’s most celebrated umpires, has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club said Bird passed away peacefully at home.

Bird officiated in 66 Test matches between 1973 and 1996, becoming one of the most recognisable and respected officials in the history of the game.

He also stood in 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals, which remained the highlight of his umpiring career.

His final appearance as an umpire came during the Lord’s Test between India and England in 1996, a match remembered for the debuts of future Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Both went on to score centuries in that game, marking a fitting farewell for Bird at the highest level.

Before his umpiring career, Bird was a professional cricketer with Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

He played 93 first-class matches, scoring 3,314 runs with a highest score of 181 not out, before injury cut short his playing days.

Yorkshire called Bird “one of cricket's most beloved figures” and “one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history”.

The club added, “The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here.”

Leicestershire called him “one of the most iconic figures in the game of cricket, known worldwide for his fairness, humour and love of the game throughout his legendary umpiring career”. The club also extended its condolences to Bird’s family and friends.

Bird’s reputation extended far beyond the boundary line. His integrity, humour and unmistakable style earned admiration from players and fans alike, cementing his status as perhaps the most famous umpire in cricket’s history.

In recognition of his contribution to the sport, Bird was awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) after being knighted by Britain’s Prince Charles in 2012.

He later took on an honorary role at his home county, becoming president of Yorkshire in 2014.

Yorkshire chair Colin Graves paid tribute, telling TalkSport, “It’s a sad day. He was a brilliant guy who loved being part of the Yorkshire set-up and everything we do here. He will be sadly missed at Headingley.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board also shared its condolences on X, writing, “Everyone at the England & Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird. A proud Yorkshireman and a much-loved umpire, he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Dickie.”