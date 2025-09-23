Virat Kohli’s ODI future uncertain amid lack of communication with Agarkar-led selection panel

Virat Kohli’s future in One-Day Internationals has come under scrutiny after reports suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently reached out to the former India captain regarding his availability but did not receive a clear response.

This lack of communication has left the team management uncertain about Kohli’s role going forward, reported RevSportz.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly hoped that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli would feature in the India A 50-over series against Australia A as part of their preparation for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

Kohli, who has already retired from Tests and T20Is, was expected to make his ODI return in that series.

Australia A are currently touring India, with the second unofficial Test underway. The tour will be followed by three 50-over matches against India A.

Expectations were high that Kohli and Rohit, neither of whom have played competitive cricket since IPL 2025, would be named in the squad. However, neither appeared in the announced line-up.

The report further claimed that doubts have now surfaced over Kohli’s ODI future, with some pessimism creeping in about his long-term plans.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, the uncertainty has deepened. Both Kohli and Rohit last turned out for India on March 9 earlier this year, when the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to lift the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma was recently seen preparing for the Australia series. The BCCI shared footage of the India ODI captain training alongside K.L. Rahul at the board’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Away from cricket, Kohli was spotted in London on Tuesday with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, marking his first public appearance since speculation over his future began.

Fans were relieved at the sight, with many suggesting he had finally heeded their request to update his look.

Last month, a photograph of Kohli in London with a man named Shash Kiran went viral, sparking intense discussion about his salt-and-pepper beard.

Social media users speculated that the new look hinted at retirement, urging him to colour his beard.

The chatter grew after his appearance at Yuvraj Singh’s party in London, where he admitted, “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days.”

On the cricketing front, questions over his ODI future remain unanswered.