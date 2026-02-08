MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets in T20 World Cup

Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six

PTI Published 08.02.26, 04:44 PM
New Zealand VS Afghanistan T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. PTI picture

Tim Seifert blasted a 42-ball 65 as New Zealand opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Gulbadin Naib (63) smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six. Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, NZ romped home in 17.5 overs with Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) doing bulk of the runs.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32).

New Zealand: 183 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Tim Seifert 65; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/31).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

