Namibia eager to learn from positives despite heavy defeat to Netherlands

They are also banking on consultant Gary Kirsten’s knowledge of Indian cricket and the Indian conditions. It was during Kirsten’s tenure as head coach when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.02.26, 09:30 AM
Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus reacts after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. PTI

Beaten hands down by the Netherlands on Tuesday and then preparing to face India at the same venue on Thursday could be “overwhelming” for Namibia. Captain Gerhard Erasmus is aware of it.

But the side is keen on going in to battle with the defending champions with a positive approach.

“As a human, it can be overwhelming when you’ve been thrown things that you haven’t ever seen in your life,” Erasmus said after losing to the Dutch here.

“But in saying that, we’re obviously going to approach the game positively. We’re going to see it as an opportunity under lights to play against the best team in the world and in front of a big turnout,” the skipper stated.

They are also banking on consultant Gary Kirsten’s knowledge of Indian cricket and the Indian conditions. It was during Kirsten’s tenure as head coach when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011.

“Cricket is a game played according to the roles of the conditions, so Gary Sir is a very healthy member of the squad to have in that sense, or a positive force to have in
our squad.

“The nicest thing about having him is the way he communicates and connects with the players,” Erasmus said.

