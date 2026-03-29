Mumbai Indians end 13-year first match drought with record chase of 224 against KKR

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma slammed quickfire fifties to hand Mumbai Indians a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. This marked MI’s first opening-round win after 13 seasons.

Chasing 221, Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit (78 off 38 balls) shared a 148-run opening stand off just 71 balls, setting the platform for the win. MI reached 224 for four in 19.1 overs, registering a record chase at their home ground.

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Rickelton hit four boundaries and eight sixes, while Rohit’s knock included six fours and six sixes.

Also Read Rahane, Raghuvanshi lead Kolkata Knight Riders to 220 against Mumbai Indians

Earlier, KKR’s captain Ajinkya Rahane hit 67 off 40 balls, supported by debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 51 off 29 balls. Raghuvanshi’s innings included six boundaries and two sixes, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Rinku Singh added an unbeaten 33 off 21 balls at the end. Opting to bowl first, Shardul Thakur was the top wicket-taker for MI, finishing with 3/39.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane isn't amused that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, team's costliest buy at Rs 25.20 crore, didn't bowl during his team's deflating six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians, failing to defend a target of 220.

Why can't Green bowl, he was asked and pat came the sharp reply, "That question you need to ask Cricket Australia." But he also added that how important Green's second skill set would be for the franchise.

"Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. It was really tough (for bowlers). Inexperienced bowling attack, but these boys will learn. Strong batting lineup. So it's a learning curve. I thought MI batted well. So our bowlers will definitely learn," Rahane tried to put things in perspective.

Rahane also assured his fans that he suffered from cramps and it wasn't anything serious when he hobbled out in the fourth over of MI's chase.

"Feeling okay but lot of cramps, especially my calves. Hopefully I'll be okay." Asked about his 67 off 41 balls, he expressed his satisfaction about his own touch.

"I am still young," he said in jest.

"But yeah really happy with the way I am batting at the moment. We batted really well but finding that balance with the ball is really important," he added.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 220 for 4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 67, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 51; Shardul Thakur 3/39).

Mumbai Indians: (Ryan Rickelton 81, Rohit Sharma 78; Sunil Narine 1/30).