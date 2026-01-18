Siraj links T20 World Cup miss to ‘workload’ factor

Mohammed Siraj is obviously disappointed at not being a part of the upcoming T20 World Cup, as India get ready to defend their crown at home. Workload management might be a factor for not being considered, Siraj believes.

“I played in the last T20 World Cup (in 2024), but this time I won’t be getting the chance. For a player, playing in a World Cup is a dream, and playing for your country is even bigger... Would’ve loved to compete in the big-ticket event, but workload management perhaps led to such a call,” the senior pacer said on Saturday, the eve of India’s final ODI against New Zealand in Indore.

“The team is quite good on paper and in form. My best wishes to them. Keep the trophy here,” Siraj added.

Siraj, though, refused to believe that he has been in and out of India’s ODI squad.

Adequate rest is very important for a fast bowler, he pointed out.

“I was rested from the last ODI series against South Africa because I had bowled 40 overs in the second Test against them in Guwahati. I haven’t been in and out of the team,” he said.

“I played in Australia in the ODI series (last October), and was then rested against South Africa. For a fast bowler, adequate rest is very important. I’ve been playing Test matches consistently, and you end up working out a lot. You need to refuel to maintain the rhythm and focus.”

Siraj’s role will be key for India if they are to emerge victorious in Sunday’s decider. The conditions in Indore could be unforgiving for bowlers, so keeping that in mind, Siraj looks to bowl the wicket-to-wicket line to bring into effect the bowled and LBW mode of dismissals and also raise their prospects.

“This is a small ground and usually a high-scoring venue. If you bowl stump to stump, you always have options like LBW or bowled. Even if you miss, there is still a chance of a wicket,” Siraj said.