J&K pacer Auqib Nabi eyes IPL route to India dream, focuses on Bengal Ranji clash

Ninety wickets from the last 29 innings underline Auqib Nabi’s consistency in the Ranji Trophy. Currently at the national level, barely any other pacer has stood out with such impressive numbers in red-ball cricket, which makes the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) quick’s achievement all the more special.

Not just in Ranji, but even in this season’s Duleep Trophy, Auqib has had a five-wicket haul in the two games he played for North Zone. One assumes that at least an India ‘A’ call-up is on the cards as he has picked up 46 wickets from 14 innings so far in the ongoing Ranji Trophy after taking 44 from 15 innings last season.

At present, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in this Ranji edition.

Auqib’s immediate goal is to produce a bowling effort that helps J&K to fare well against Bengal in the Ranji semi-final in Kalyani, beginning on Sunday. However, he agreed that a berth in the IPL would hasten his chances of a senior India call-up. The 29-year-old was roped in by Delhi Capitals at the auction for ₹8.40 crore in December.

“Obviously, when you play and perform in the IPL, you’re noticed by almost the entire cricket fraternity. You’re noticed at the world stage. So yes, now that I’m in the IPL, if I make use of the opportunity, it should help in fast- tracking me to the senior India squad. What’s more important is I’ll be watched by a lot more people and gain more prominence,” Auqib told The Telegraph ahead of J&K’s Ranji semi-final against Bengal.

The inswinging yorker with which Auqib had castled the stumps of Kumar Kartikeya in the quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh in Indore has gained huge popularity on social media platforms. He plans to use it judiciously. “When it comes to bowling a yorker, I wish to slip one in when the batsman isn’t expecting such a ball at all and use it as a surprise weapon,” Auqib emphasised.

Perhaps an India A, or maybe even a senior team, call-up is loading for the pacer from Baramulla. Auqib, though, is focused on keeping his head down and doing his job silently.

“All I want is to keep following my basics and finish the season on a high. The rest will take care of itself,” he stated.