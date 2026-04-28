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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Jammu Kashmir declares Shopian seminary unlawful under UAPA, triggers outrage

Authorities cite alleged Jamaat links as institution denies charges while politicians criticise move and seek review amid sealing of premises

Muzaffar Raina Published 28.04.26, 07:01 AM
Shopian seminary UAPA ban

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The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared a leading Islamic seminary in the Valley an unlawful entity under the UAPA, marking the first time a major Islamic institution had been brought under the ambit of the stringent anti-terror law.

The decision has sparked outrage, with several top politicians condemning the move and asking the government to reconsider it.

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Officials said Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom at the Imam Sahib area of south Kashmir’s Shopian was declared an unlawful entity under Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The seminary runs a school and a college, with a combined staff and student strength of 102 and 814, respectively.

The order, issued by Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg on April 24, was made public on Monday and claimed the institution maintained a "sustained and covert linkages" with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Shopian district magistrate Shishir Gupta enforced prohibitory orders on Monday and proceeded to seal the seminary's premises.

The seminary's management has denied any affiliation with Jamaat.

Seminary chairman Mohammad Shafi Lone said they were served a showcause notice on March 31 and responded to it within the designated 14-day period. "We are not involved in any unlawful activity…. We have no links with Jamaat,” Lone told reporters.

Lone said their school was affiliated with the Board of School Education, while their college was affiliated with the University of Kashmir.

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Jammu And Kashmir Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA)
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