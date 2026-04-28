Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya versus Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Tuesday’s Punjab Kings-Raj­asthan Royals clash in Mullanpur will be between two explosive opening combinations who could easily decide the course of the match. While Punjab have been the only unbeaten team so far and top the standings, the Royals are placed fourth not having had much success.

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Punjab have shown the ability to make all totals look chaseable, as evidenced by their win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday when they chased down 256. They have won all their three matches at the venue and look set for to make an encore. How they stand up against a fiery Jofra Archer in the Powerplay will be the key.

The Royals have failed to maintain their winning spree mainly because of a weak middle order. Captain Riyan Parag has been going through a lull while Shimron Hetmyer has also been a failure, resulting in their inability to sustain the momentum after quick starts.

It is expected to be another high-scoring match with the average first innings score at the venue this season being 212. Given the explosive line-ups of the two sides, that mark could easily be breached.

“They (Punjab) chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn’t go to that extent. We’d like to restrict them for lower.” Riyan said.

How the Royals middle-order performs will determine the outcome.